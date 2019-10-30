Laser pointed at Edmonton police Air 1 helicopter leads to assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, after a laser was pointed up at a police helicopter this past weekend.

On Saturday at around 2:15 a.m., Edmonton police said Air 1 was flying over the north side when the aircraft was struck several times by a blue laser.

Shortly after the incident happened, the EPS Air 1 unit tweeted that being hit with a laser is “like having a flashlight at point blank range at our altitude,” adding that lasers can do far more damage.

A man was charged after a laser was pointed up at an Edmonton Police Service helicopter in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 26, 2019. Edmonton Police Service

Do Not Point Lasers Up At Aircraft. Last night our crew members were struck several times with a laser pointer. Being hit with a laser is like having a flashlight at point blank range at our altitude. Lasers can do far more damage. Subject was arrested, charges pending — EPS Air 1 (@EPS_Air1) October 26, 2019

Photos supplied by police showed the strength of the laser.

“As you can see in the images taken by Air 1, the laser can be quite blinding to the human eye and could impose serious safety risks to our members operating the aircraft,” EPS Flight Operations Unit Sgt. James Pennie said in a statement.

“Pointing a laser or any other projected light at any aircraft could result in criminal charges and/or penalties under the Canadian Aviation Regulations,” he said.

Police said the pilot was able to track the origin of the laser and patrol offices on the ground found and arrested a suspect.

Christopher Horon, 41, was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and two counts of breaching probation.

