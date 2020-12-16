Several bus shelters along Lakeshore Road in Kelowna vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Several bus shelters in Kelowna were vandalized sometime Tuesday.

According to BC Transit, a total of 12 shelters along Lakeshore Road were damaged during the evening.

BC Transit also said this isn’t the first time that this has happened.

“This follows a number of other shelters that have experienced similar damage in recent weeks,” BC Transit said in an email to Global News.

“We are supporting the City of Kelowna and RCMP in this matter, but as this is an active investigation, any further details will have to come from Kelowna RCMP.”

It also appears the shelters belong to the City of Kelowna.

“We are investigating the mischief to several bus shelters in the Kelowna area,” Kelowna RCMP told Global News. “At this time, no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

