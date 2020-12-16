Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

No free transit on New Year’s Eve in Metro Vancouver due to COVID-19 measures: TransLink

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 2:41 pm
TransLink will not offer free rides on Dec. 31, 2020.
TransLink will not offer free rides on Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TransLink says it will not be offering free transit on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 measures around social gatherings.

The popular program was started as a way to help revellers make responsible choices around drinking and driving, but TransLink says providing free rides does not align with current measures aimed at reducing social interactions.

Click to play video 'Christmas cancelled: B.C. public health orders extended through January' Christmas cancelled: B.C. public health orders extended through January
Christmas cancelled: B.C. public health orders extended through January – Dec 7, 2020

“With restrictions on social gatherings and events, TransLink believes it would be inconsistent with provincial public health orders to offer free transit for this traditional evening of celebration,” the company said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

TransLink will also run on its normal schedule on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, instead of extended holiday hours.

Read more: FAQ: What’s allowed during the holidays under B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions?

“We want to encourage everyone to celebrate safely this holiday season and follow the orders put in place by the provincial health officer,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said, adding that the agency looks forward to offering free transit on New Year’s Eve of 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLinkTransLink New Year's Day 2021TransLink New Year's Eve 2020Vancouver buses New Year's Eve 2020Vancouver transit New Year's Eve
Flyers
More weekly flyers