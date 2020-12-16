No free transit on New Year’s Eve in Metro Vancouver due to COVID-19 measures: TransLink

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink says it will not be offering free transit on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 measures around social gatherings.

The popular program was started as a way to help revellers make responsible choices around drinking and driving, but TransLink says providing free rides does not align with current measures aimed at reducing social interactions.

“With restrictions on social gatherings and events, TransLink believes it would be inconsistent with provincial public health orders to offer free transit for this traditional evening of celebration,” the company said in a statement.

TransLink will also run on its normal schedule on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, instead of extended holiday hours.

“We want to encourage everyone to celebrate safely this holiday season and follow the orders put in place by the provincial health officer,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said, adding that the agency looks forward to offering free transit on New Year’s Eve of 2021.