Man killed in targeted stabbing in northwest Calgary home

A Calgary man was found stabbed to death in a home in the northwest Calgary community of Panorama Hills on Wednesday morning, and the homicide unite is investigating the attack.

Police were called to the home on Pantanella Court N.W. at about 10:45 a.m. after it was reported a man had been stabbed. EMS was also called and found the man dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted by someone who knew him, but the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Thursday.

“It is still extremely early in the investigation,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release. “Our detectives are working very quickly to locate a potential suspect and we are asking anyone who has information to come forward.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 403-428-8811 or 403-2661-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.