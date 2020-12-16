Overnight warming room opening in Cobourg to help Northumberland County homeless people

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight warming room will launch in Cobourg starting Dec. 21, Northumberland County has announced.

Located at Columbus Community Centre Hall at 232 Spencer St. E., the warming room will provide shelter from the cold and access to washrooms and light refreshments. The county says the service is an addition to existing homelessness system resources, including emergency shelter services and diversion supports,

The new warming room service will run daily from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. until the end of March 2021. The Warming Room will be managed through a partnership between Northumberland County, Green Wood Coalition and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian church.

“Northumberland County and homelessness system partners continue to plan and implement coordinated supports for vulnerable members of the community and ensure service availability during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Horne, Northumberland County director of community and social services.

“Implemented as a winter relief measure, the Warming Room will be a respite centre where residents in need can access a safe space to keep warm during the night. Community partners are expanding services and increasing capacity within the homelessness system through collaboration and shared resources in order to remain responsive to local needs.”

The service is being funding with provincial social services relief funding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county says.

“The global pandemic has increased the level of insecurity experienced by already at-risk populations in our community,” said Green Wood Coalition executive director David Sheffield.

“We are pleased to be coordinating this program as an important resource for people in need. We will be working closely with St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and Northumberland County to provide this space for respite and warmth, as another way to walk alongside people who are homeless and hurting in Northumberland.”

Additional resources for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Northumberland County are available online.

