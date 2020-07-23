Cobourg, Ont., affordable housing project receives $5.7M funding boost from feds, province

Send this page to someone via email

A project to add 28 affordable community housing units in Cobourg is receiving $5.7 million from the Canadian and Ontario governments.

The redevelopment will take place at Elgin Park on Elgin Street East where the current site hosts nine semi-detached buildings with 18 community housing units.

A new complex will have four two-storey buildings with 40 units — creating 22 new homes for individuals and families in Northumberland County.

The redevelopment will also include a shared green space with a playground and recreational area for families, a common building with a large programming room, universal washroom, kitchenette and office space for private meetings between tenants and staff and/or community agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative program will fund 28 of the new units, all of which will be affordable, rent-geared-to-income housing.

🏡 Everyone deserves a place to call home! When we all work together…anything is possible! Proud to announce $5.7 million investment to support the Elgin Park Redevelopment project that will more than double the diverse housing supply in Northumberland!#onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nBfK6WZBvC — David Piccini (@DavidPiccini) July 23, 2020

“Home is a place of safety and refuge. Our government is dedicated to housing more Canadians which is why we are proud to have invested in this development in Cobourg,” stated Adam Vaughan, Spadina-Fort York MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“These new units are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who call them home,” he added.

Steve Clark, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, echoed that sentiment.

Story continues below advertisement

“Supporting the Elgin Park redevelopment project is one way our government is working to make our community housing system more efficient and sustainable, and to ensure that people can access the affordable housing and supports they need today, and in the years to come,” he said.