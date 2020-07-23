Menu

Economy

Cobourg, Ont., affordable housing project receives $5.7M funding boost from feds, province

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 4:07 pm
The Elgin Park redevelopment will add 28 housing units in Cobourg.
The Elgin Park redevelopment will add 28 housing units in Cobourg. Office of MPP David Piccini

A project to add 28 affordable community housing units in Cobourg is receiving $5.7 million from the Canadian and Ontario governments.

The redevelopment will take place at Elgin Park on Elgin Street East where the current site hosts nine semi-detached buildings with 18 community housing units.

A new complex will have four two-storey buildings with 40 units — creating 22 new homes for individuals and families in Northumberland County.

Read more: MP Monsef working with stakeholders to build 2,000 affordable housing units in Peterborough

The redevelopment will also include a shared green space with a playground and recreational area for families, a common building with a large programming room, universal washroom, kitchenette and office space for private meetings between tenants and staff and/or community agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative program will fund 28 of the new units, all of which will be affordable, rent-geared-to-income housing.

“Home is a place of safety and refuge. Our government is dedicated to housing more Canadians which is why we are proud to have invested in this development in Cobourg,” stated Adam Vaughan, Spadina-Fort York MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Trending Stories

“These new units are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who call them home,” he added.

Steve Clark, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, echoed that sentiment.

Story continues below advertisement

“Supporting the Elgin Park redevelopment project is one way our government is working to make our community housing system more efficient and sustainable, and to ensure that people can access the affordable housing and supports they need today, and in the years to come,” he said.

Peterborough-Northumberland South MPP David Piccini says the redevelopment project will provide homes that are “truly affordable” in Northumberland County.“Something my community greatly needs and a project I strongly support,” said Piccini. “I am thrilled to celebrate this new community housing complex that will double the number of homes available for families on Elgin Street and increase the diversity of the overall housing supply in our community.”The redevelopment will include a mix of multi-bedroom and one-bedroom units geared towards low-income earners and families as well as people with accessibility needs. At least 20 per cent of the units will be accessible, and all other ground floor units will be designed to be easily retrofitted into fully accessible units if needed.
Coronavirus: Ford announces additional $150M in funding for homeless shelters
HousingAffordable HousingCobourgNorthumberland CountyDavid PicciniNorthumberland-Peterborough SouthCanada-Ontario Community Housing InitiativeCOCHIElgin Park
