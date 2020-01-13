Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

MP Monsef working with stakeholders to build 2,000 affordable housing units in Peterborough

By Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 6:11 pm
Monsef has scheduled a press conference to update progress on a series of meetings with local housing stakeholders to increase the number of affordable housing units in her riding.
Monsef has scheduled a press conference to update progress on a series of meetings with local housing stakeholders to increase the number of affordable housing units in her riding. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

On Tuesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef is expected to announce the results of meetings aiming to build 2,000 affordable housing units in the City of Peterborough.

Monsef has scheduled a press conference to update progress on a series of meetings with local housing stakeholders to increase the number of affordable housing units in her riding.

READ MORE: Two groups merge to help the homeless in Peterborough

The 1 p.m. press conference at the MP’s constituency office will be held following a “closed-door meeting” between Monsef, CEO Patrick Copper of Kawartha Participation Projects and CEO Darlene Cook of Peterborough Housing Corporation, a press release issued Monday stated.

Affordable housing was in the spotlight last summer following the sudden closure of the Warming Room homeless shelter in early July.

The result saw dozens of displaced residents camp out on municipal properties, including Victoria Park, which is owned by Peterborough County.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘We are at a crisis point’: Peterborough faces critical shortage of low-income, affordable housing

The so-called “Tent City” at the park lasted until the end of August, when people were ordered to leave. Subsequent bylaws were passed by both the city and county to prohibit future camping at parks.

During a press conference in late July, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien said the city’s goal is to build 2,000 new affordable housing units in two years — a focus of her 10-point “rapid response” plan to address homelessness in the city by providing relief, support and services.

More to come

New report outlines ‘striking’ reality of affordable housing crisis in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HousingPeterboroughAffordable HousingRentMaryam MonsefLow IncomePeterborough Housing CorporationAffordable Housing UnitsDarlene CookKawartha Participation Projectsrental fees
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.