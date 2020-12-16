Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 41 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate drops

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a drop in the city’s coronavirus positivity rate on Wednesday amid 41 new COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital.

There have now been 9,159 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 361 of those currently considered active, a slight drop from Tuesday.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to OPH.

The local public health unit reports that the percentage coronavirus test coming back positive is down to 1.3 per cent from Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, down from 1.5 per cent during the previous period.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains relatively steady at 24, with two patients currently in intensive care.

Two new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Wednesday, raising the total number of ongoing outbreaks in the city to 24.

One outbreak is affecting an undisclosed workplace, while the other was declared at the Maycourt Hospice, where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.