Neighbour enters Barrhaven blaze to save occupant, Ottawa fire crews say

Ottawa fire crews and a concerned neighbour helped to rescue two occupants from a blaze at a Barrhaven townhouse Tuesday night.

Ottawa Fire Services said it received a call around 9 p.m. on Tuesday reporting two people were trapped in a fire in a townhouse at 6 Spring Grove Lane.

Fire crews arrived shortly and extracted one occupant. A second person was rescued when a neighbour entered the burning structure before firefighters arrived, according to OFS.

A second alarm was declared at 9:10 p.m., with fire crews summoning additional resources.

The main body of the fire in the family room of the townhouse was extinguished and damage was mostly contained to the original unit, OFS said.

The fire was declared under control at 9:44 p.m.

An OFS investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

