Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Neighbour enters Barrhaven blaze to save occupant, Ottawa fire crews say

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 9:40 am
Ottawa fire crews battle a two-alarm blaze at a Barrhaven townhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Ottawa fire crews battle a two-alarm blaze at a Barrhaven townhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ottawa Fire Services

Ottawa fire crews and a concerned neighbour helped to rescue two occupants from a blaze at a Barrhaven townhouse Tuesday night.

Ottawa Fire Services said it received a call around 9 p.m. on Tuesday reporting two people were trapped in a fire in a townhouse at 6 Spring Grove Lane.

Fire crews arrived shortly and extracted one occupant. A second person was rescued when a neighbour entered the burning structure before firefighters arrived, according to OFS.

Read more: 2 people dead after blaze at Kanata home, say Ottawa fire services

A second alarm was declared at 9:10 p.m., with fire crews summoning additional resources.

Trending Stories

The main body of the fire in the family room of the townhouse was extinguished and damage was mostly contained to the original unit, OFS said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was declared under control at 9:44 p.m.

An OFS investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

Click to play video '13 seniors displaced by fire at North York TCH building' 13 seniors displaced by fire at North York TCH building
13 seniors displaced by fire at North York TCH building
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa fireOttawa Fire ServicesOttawa firefightersBarrhaven FireOttawa fire crewsOttawa 2 alarm blazeOttawa neighbour fire rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers