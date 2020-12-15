Menu

Canada

2 people found unresponsive after blaze at Kanata home: Ottawa Fire Services

By Nick Westoll Global News
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house on Hansen Avenue.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house on Hansen Avenue. Handout / Ottawa Fire Services

Two people have been found responsive after a large fire gutted a home in Kanata late Monday, Ottawa Fire Services officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Hansen Avenue, located near March Road and Carling Avenue, just after 10:10 p.m. by a neighbour who reportedly saw the garage on fire.

According to a statement issued by the department, crews arrived six minutes later and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. It said within a short time the roof of the garage caved in and the stairs were destroyed by fire.

“A team used ladders to enter the home through the second-floor windows. While searching the unit, firefighters located two unresponsive occupants,” the statement said.

“Firefighters continued searching the structure to confirm there were no other occupants and extinguished the remaining flames.”

The statement didn’t elaborate on the condition of those found in the home and a spokesperson said no further information was going to be released as of early Tuesday.

The origin and cause of the fire, as well as the circumstances leading up to it, are under investigation. Officials noted Ottawa police and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal were contacted due to the nature of the injuries.

