Ottawa man dies in Centretown fire, police arson unit is investigating

A fire Monday in central Ottawa has killed one man and prompted an investigation from the police’s arson unit.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday reporting smoke and alarms sounding in the residential highrise at 229 Argyle Ave.

Firefighters found smoke from a second-floor apartment and entered the unit while another crew battled the fire and ventilated smoke through the windows, according to a release.

Fire crews said they found one unresponsive adult male in the apartment and performed CPR before transferring care to paramedics.

Ottawa police said Tuesday morning the 42-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ottawa police arson unit is now investigating the incident in cooperation with OFS and the provincial fire marshal.

Ottawa fire crews said the fire was under control by 5:40 p.m., with damage contained to a single unit.

