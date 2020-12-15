Coronavirus: It’ll cost you if you break COVID-19 protocols in the town of Gananoque, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The time for education is over, according to Gananoque police. It’s time to start enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Garry Hull says with more cases of the novel coronavirus in the area, violating public health rules will cost you.

“The intent of this is to just merely inform the public that the educational process has long passed and that we’re moving into an enforcement stage,” Hull told Global News.

Hull says that means tickets and fines if you’re caught breaking those COVID-19 protocols.

“I much prefer that we didn’t have to lay paper on anybody, especially moving into the Christmas season,” Hull explained.

“We’re not looking to take money out of people’s pockets. People are already having difficult times as it is, so it’s very simple: if people just comply, we don’t have to go through this exercise.”

Tom Stormonth is the owner and operator of Beggars Banquet Books in downtown Gananoque and says he’s noticed people playing fast and loose with pandemic protocols.

“People are starting to get lax,” Stormonth said. “I noticed some of the places I go people are congregating a little closer together and we’re still seeing people trying to walk into the store without masks on — that kind of thing.”

Stormonth says an outbreak in town certainly has people talking and he understands why.

“We really haven’t had that mental kick in the butt that the (Gananoque Chevrolet outbreak) situation brought to us,” he said.

“They’re lovely people, wonderful business. They give to the community like crazy, they’re one of our own. And for all of them to be in this situation and their families and so on, it’s disconcerting.”

Hull says everyone has to do their part. He says fines can range from $750 to $100,000, depending on the infraction.

