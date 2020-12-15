B.C. RCMP say police watchdog notified after woman allegedly hurt during weekend arrest in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A case involving a woman who was allegedly hurt while being arrested in the North Okanagan has been forwarded to B.C.’s police watchdog.

On Tuesday, the B.C. RCMP said it had notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) of the weekend incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to sounds of a male and a female screaming in Vernon on Saturday, with RCMP finding three people at the scene.

Police say one of the men was arrested for breaching his probation conditions by being in contact with the woman.

However, police say while officers were trying to take the man into custody, the woman allegedly began to interfere.

“She was placed under arrest and handcuffed,” RCMP said in a press release. “While the woman was being transported outside to the police vehicle, she was injured.”

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say the IIO will investigate to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman’s injuries.

