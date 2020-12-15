Kingston bylaw officers lay 31 COVID-19 fines for large gatherings in November

Kingston bylaw officers were kept busy over the month of November handing out over $300,000 in fines for parties that exceeded COVID-19 gathering limits.
According to the city, local bylaw officers laid 31 charges for hosting parties that exceeded gathering limits over the course of the month.
Read more: Kingston public health says multiple COVID-19 cases linked to more University District parties
Under the province’s COVID-19 framework, for regions under the green and yellow status — where Kingston has been over the past month or so — gatherings inside are limited to 10 people, while outside gatherings are limited to 25.
The fines for hosting such a gathering begin at $10,000, while fines for attending a large gathering stand at $850.
The city says these 31 charges are in relation to eight parties held in the downtown area last month.
The charges relate to the following locations and dates:
- four charges on Nov. 6 on Victoria Street
- five charges on Nov. 8 on William Street
- one charge on Nov. 8 on William Street
- three charges on Nov. 15 on Park Street
- seven charges on Nov. 13 on Earl Street
- three charges on Nov. 22 on Ellice Avenue
- six charges on Nov. 22 on Yonge Street
- two charges on Nov. 29 on University Avenue
Comments