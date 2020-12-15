Menu

Kingston bylaw officers lay 31 COVID-19 fines for large gatherings in November

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
The city of Kingston said bylaw officers handed out 31 fines over the month of November for parties that exceeded COVID-19 gathering limits. Global News / Jennifer Basa

Kingston bylaw officers were kept busy over the month of November handing out over $300,000 in fines for parties that exceeded COVID-19 gathering limits.

According to the city, local bylaw officers laid 31 charges for hosting parties that exceeded gathering limits over the course of the month.

Read more: Kingston public health says multiple COVID-19 cases linked to more University District parties

Under the province’s COVID-19 framework, for regions under the green and yellow status — where Kingston has been over the past month or so — gatherings inside are limited to 10 people, while outside gatherings are limited to 25.

The fines for hosting such a gathering begin at $10,000, while fines for attending a large gathering stand at $850.

The city says these 31 charges are in relation to eight parties held in the downtown area last month.

The charges relate to the following locations and dates:

  • four charges on Nov. 6 on Victoria Street
  • five charges on Nov.  8 on William Street
  • one charge on Nov. 8 on William Street
  • three charges on Nov. 15 on Park Street
  • seven charges on Nov. 13 on Earl Street
  • three charges on Nov. 22 on Ellice Avenue
  • six charges on Nov. 22 on Yonge Street
  • two charges on Nov. 29 on University Avenue
