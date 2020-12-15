Man dead after industrial accident at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa: police

Durham Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at Ontario Tech University on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to a worksite in the area of Founders Drive around 12:45 p.m.
A police spokesperson said the incident involved a large piece of concrete that a man became trapped under.
The spokesperson said a 54-year-old victim died of his injuries.
The Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.
