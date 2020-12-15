Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after industrial accident at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of a fatal industrial accident at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa on Tuesday.
The scene of a fatal industrial accident at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa on Tuesday. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at Ontario Tech University on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a worksite in the area of Founders Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Read more: Man dead after industrial accident at downtown Toronto construction site: police

A police spokesperson said the incident involved a large piece of concrete that a man became trapped under.

The spokesperson said a 54-year-old victim died of his injuries.

Trending Stories

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaDurhamDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceWorkplace FatalityOntario Tech UniversityOshawa Industrial AccidentDurham Industrial Accidentjobsite incident
Flyers
More weekly flyers