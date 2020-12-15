Markham man faces impaired driving, weapons charges following Highway 7 crash near Omemee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Markham, Ont., man faces impaired driving and weapons charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 just west of Omemee.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired and possessing a weapon. OPP did not state the weapon.

Jake Breen, 33, of Markham, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 25, 2021, OPP said.

