Crime

Markham man faces impaired driving, weapons charges following Highway 7 crash near Omemee: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 3:29 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a Markham driver with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 7 on Monday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a Markham driver with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 7 on Monday night. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Markham, Ont., man faces impaired driving and weapons charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 just west of Omemee.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired and possessing a weapon. OPP did not state the weapon.

Suspended driver found with weapons, drugs during RIDE stop in Peterborough, police say

Jake Breen, 33, of Markham, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 25, 2021, OPP said.

Click to play video 'Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated' Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated
