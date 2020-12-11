Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 11 2020 6:24pm
01:59

Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated

As Catherine McDonald reports, the family wants to know why some impaired driving suspects are being given special treatment due to COVID-19.

