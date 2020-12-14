Suspended driver found with weapons, drugs during RIDE stop in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing almost a dozen charges after a police RIDE stop on Lansdowne Street East on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program stopped a U-Haul rental truck. Police say the driver failed to properly identify himself and was currently serving a driving suspension.

A search of the driver and vehicle located brass knuckles, a spring-loaded knife, and opioids, including fentanyl.

Kevin Wease, 30, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon

occupying a motor vehicle while knowing there was prohibited ammunition in the vehicle

driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

seven counts of possession of Schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine, methamphetamine, and five counts of other drugs

failure to identify himself

two counts of driving while suspended

Being a G1 licence holder who was unaccompanied by a qualified driver

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday at which time he was released and is scheduled to appear in court again in Peterborough on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Monday.

