Crime

Suspended driver found with weapons, drugs during RIDE stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 9:14 am
Peterborough police arrested a suspend driver of a U-Haul truck and found weapons and drugs.
A Peterborough man is facing almost a dozen charges after a police RIDE stop on Lansdowne Street East on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program stopped a U-Haul rental truck. Police say the driver failed to properly identify himself and was currently serving a driving suspension.

Read more: Peterborough police launch 2020 Festive RIDE program

A search of the driver and vehicle located brass knuckles, a spring-loaded knife, and opioids, including fentanyl.

Kevin Wease, 30, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • occupying a motor vehicle while knowing there was prohibited ammunition in the vehicle
  • driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • seven counts of possession of Schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine, methamphetamine, and five counts of other drugs
  • failure to identify himself
  • two counts of driving while suspended
  • Being a G1 licence holder who was unaccompanied by a qualified driver
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday at which time he was released and is scheduled to appear in court again in Peterborough on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Monday.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service' Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service
Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service

 

