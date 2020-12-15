Quebec man dead, another injured after head-on collision in New Brunswick: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 25-year-old Quebec man has died and another was sent to hospital after a crash near Campbellton, N.B., on Sunday.

The man was from Listuguj First Nation, which is located just across the provincial border from Campbellton.

Police say officers were called to the scene of a head-on crash between a car and a one-ton pickup truck on Route 11 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The passenger in the vehicle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two people in the pickup truck were not injured.

Investigators believe that the crash occurred when the southbound car crossed the centreline and collided with the pickup, which was travelling northbound.

Police say road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.