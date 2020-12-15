Nova Scotia reports 6 new cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 57.

Three of those cases are located in the central zone, two in the northern zone and one in the western zone. The province says all of the new cases are connected to previously reported cases.

Since the start of the second wave, Oct. 1, the province completed 89,419 tests and confirmed 337 positive cases of the virus.

There have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the second wave in Nova Scotia, and health officials say no one is currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, the province received its first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by health officials to provide an update at 1:30 p.m.

“The arrival of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today in Nova Scotia is a landmark development in the fight against the virus,” said McNeil in a news release.

“We will be following the national guidance around immunizing priority groups first as we receive more shipments of the vaccine over the coming weeks and months.”

Asymptomatic testing continues

Asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 continues in the western health zone on Tuesday.

Testing is available at the Berwirk Fire Hall, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and the Middleton Fire Hall, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to bring a health card.

Later this week, rapid testing sites will be open again in Nova Scotia.

A pop-up site will be located in Sydney, at the St. Theresa’s Parish Centre at 1 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another site will open at the Dartmouth North Community Centre, at 1- 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Testing at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth has been extended until Dec. 18.