Health

Coronavirus: Vaccine arrives in Manitoba, premier to give update on rollout Tuesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Canada Border Services Agency agents watch as Manitoba's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrive Tuesday morning.
Canada Border Services Agency agents watch as Manitoba's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrive Tuesday morning. Submitted/CBSA

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Manitoba.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the province’s share of Canada’s first shipment of the highly anticipated vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech arrived in Manitoba Tuesday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg coronavirus vaccination clinic ready for first doses Wednesday, province says

The arrival comes as Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on the province’s vaccination plans Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Winnipeg coronavirus vaccination clinic ready for first doses Wednesday
Winnipeg coronavirus vaccination clinic ready for first doses Wednesday

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Dec. 9, and the first doses began arriving in Canada Sunday.

Pallister has said a priority group of health-care workers in critical care units will be the first to get Manitoba’s share of 900 doses starting Wednesday morning.

Read more: Manitoba reports 241 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths Monday

As more shipments come in, priority will be given to other health-care workers, seniors and Indigenous people, the province has said.

The premier toured the province’s first coronavirus vaccination clinic, set up at a Winnipeg hospital, Monday.

Coronavirus: Roussin says there's no risk of getting sick from COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: Roussin says there’s no risk of getting sick from COVID-19 vaccine

During the tour, media were told the clinic will have seven immunizers on staff to start, each able to give out six shots per hour.

Trending Stories

The province says roughly 330 people can be vaccinated out of the clinic in a day.

Read more: Manitoba government receives 100K calls for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada so far.

The federal government has said just under 250,000 doses will arrive by the end of the year, which would mean a big boost in the supply arriving in the last week of December.

Coronavirus: Manitoba's top doctor provides update on COVID-19 vaccine booking
Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor provides update on COVID-19 vaccine booking

The province says the vaccine will become more widely available at a larger number of sites, similar to a conventional vaccination campaign, like the annual flu shot.

Health-care workers in Toronto and long-term care residents in Montreal and Quebec City were the first in Canada to receive the vaccine Monday morning.

Read more: First Quebecer receives coronavirus vaccine as rollout begins in long-term care homes

Manitoba has said it plans to vaccinate more than 100,000 people by March — that’s roughly seven per cent of the province’s population.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

