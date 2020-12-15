Coronavirus: Vaccine arrives in Manitoba, premier to give update on rollout Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Manitoba.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the province’s share of Canada’s first shipment of the highly anticipated vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech arrived in Manitoba Tuesday morning.

The arrival comes as Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on the province’s vaccination plans Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Dec. 9, and the first doses began arriving in Canada Sunday.

Pallister has said a priority group of health-care workers in critical care units will be the first to get Manitoba’s share of 900 doses starting Wednesday morning.

As more shipments come in, priority will be given to other health-care workers, seniors and Indigenous people, the province has said.

The premier toured the province’s first coronavirus vaccination clinic, set up at a Winnipeg hospital, Monday.

During the tour, media were told the clinic will have seven immunizers on staff to start, each able to give out six shots per hour.

The province says roughly 330 people can be vaccinated out of the clinic in a day.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada so far.

The federal government has said just under 250,000 doses will arrive by the end of the year, which would mean a big boost in the supply arriving in the last week of December.

The province says the vaccine will become more widely available at a larger number of sites, similar to a conventional vaccination campaign, like the annual flu shot.

Health-care workers in Toronto and long-term care residents in Montreal and Quebec City were the first in Canada to receive the vaccine Monday morning.

Manitoba has said it plans to vaccinate more than 100,000 people by March — that’s roughly seven per cent of the province’s population.

–With files from The Canadian Press

