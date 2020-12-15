Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Scallop boat, crew missing off Nova Scotia coast

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast: December 15' Global News Morning Forecast: December 15
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Search is underway off the coast near Annapolis Valley, N.S., after a scallop vessel was reported to have gone down in rough seas.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) says an emergency radio beacon signal was received at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, from a boat off Digby.

Debris was spotted on the water at 8 a.m. and half an hour later, life-rafts washed ashore without anybody in them.

Read more: Man charged with second degree murder in Morris Street death

Owens tells Global News there are two-metre waves in the area of Delaps Cove and winds above 30 knots.

He says the missing ship has not been recovered as only debris was found.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

JRCC is not releasing details, including the name of the missing ship and the number of crew members on-board, until more information is available to avoid panic, Owens says.

He says two helicopters were dispatched in the morning alongside two search ships. As of noon on Tuesday, the search is ongoing.

More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaDigbyJRCCcapsized boatMissing boatmissing crewDigby Scallop boatNova Scotia RCMoSearch and resue
Flyers
More weekly flyers