Scallop boat, crew missing off Nova Scotia coast

Search is underway off the coast near Annapolis Valley, N.S., after a scallop vessel was reported to have gone down in rough seas.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) says an emergency radio beacon signal was received at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, from a boat off Digby.

Debris was spotted on the water at 8 a.m. and half an hour later, life-rafts washed ashore without anybody in them.

Owens tells Global News there are two-metre waves in the area of Delaps Cove and winds above 30 knots.

He says the missing ship has not been recovered as only debris was found.

JRCC is not releasing details, including the name of the missing ship and the number of crew members on-board, until more information is available to avoid panic, Owens says.

He says two helicopters were dispatched in the morning alongside two search ships. As of noon on Tuesday, the search is ongoing.

More to come…

Weather in the area is negatively affecting the search. Debris was spotted from the air at 0822 AST and subsequent reports found 2 lift rafts washed ashore. No one was onboard. The search is ongoing and further updates will be provided as new information comes in. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) December 15, 2020

— With files from The Canadian Press.