Crime

Man charged with second degree murder in Morris Street death

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide' Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide
Halifax police have identified the victim of a homicide earlier this week in Halifax. Shocking surveillance video shows a man allegedly confessing to the killing, and asking a convenience store owner to call police. Ashley Field reports.

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with last week’s incident on Morris Street.

On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers were called to an address in the 5500 block of Morris Street.

Inside of a building, police found two injured men and both were transported to hospital.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 injured after weapons call on Morris Street Tuesday

A 61-year-old man, Donald Scott McKay, died as a result of his injuries later that day.

On Monday, police arrested the second man involved, 71-year-old James Alfred Maclean, in connection with McKay’s death.

Click to play video '‘I just killed a man.’: Halifax clerk shocked after customer dripping blood appears to confess to murder' ‘I just killed a man.’: Halifax clerk shocked after customer dripping blood appears to confess to murder
‘I just killed a man.’: Halifax clerk shocked after customer dripping blood appears to confess to murder

The owner of a downtown Halifax convenience store told Global News last week he was “shocked” when a man walked into his store Tuesday afternoon, allegedly confessing to a killing.

Mostafa Khallaf, the owner and manager of Nova Grocery on Clyde Street, said the man is a regular customer who would usually stop by every day.

“He came in that day at like 3 p.m. or 3:10 p.m. and I was on the phone speaking with my family. He came in and he just said, ‘Can you call the police? I just killed a man,’” says Khallaf, who at first thought there must have been a misunderstanding as the man was “very calm.” “He wasn’t nervous, he was calm, that’s what shocked me.”

A couple of minutes later, Khallaf says police arrived and he walked them to an apartment at 5578 Morris St.

Read more: Halifax convenience store owner ‘shocked’ when customer allegedly confesses in man’s death

Maclean is facing a second-degree murder charge, police say.

— With files from Ashley Field.

Second Degree Murder, Halifax Homicide, Halifax Murder, Morris Street, Nova Grocery, Donald Scott McKay, James Alfred Maclean, Morris Street murder
