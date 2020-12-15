Man charged with second degree murder in Morris Street death

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with last week’s incident on Morris Street.

On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers were called to an address in the 5500 block of Morris Street.

Inside of a building, police found two injured men and both were transported to hospital.

A 61-year-old man, Donald Scott McKay, died as a result of his injuries later that day.

On Monday, police arrested the second man involved, 71-year-old James Alfred Maclean, in connection with McKay’s death.

The owner of a downtown Halifax convenience store told Global News last week he was “shocked” when a man walked into his store Tuesday afternoon, allegedly confessing to a killing.

Mostafa Khallaf, the owner and manager of Nova Grocery on Clyde Street, said the man is a regular customer who would usually stop by every day.

“He came in that day at like 3 p.m. or 3:10 p.m. and I was on the phone speaking with my family. He came in and he just said, ‘Can you call the police? I just killed a man,’” says Khallaf, who at first thought there must have been a misunderstanding as the man was “very calm.” “He wasn’t nervous, he was calm, that’s what shocked me.”

A couple of minutes later, Khallaf says police arrived and he walked them to an apartment at 5578 Morris St.

Maclean is facing a second-degree murder charge, police say.

— With files from Ashley Field.