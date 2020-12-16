Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

9 demonstrators arrested for blocking logging project in Digby, N.S.: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 10:26 am
A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP said they took four men and five women into custody for impeding a logging project on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said they went to a site on Langford Road in New France to enforce a court-ordered injunction against demonstrators impeding the project.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP arrest 4 in connection with shots fired at Pictou Landing fisherman

“The Order was issued by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court on December 10 and included obligations for the RCMP to enforce the terms of the injunction,” the RCMP said.

Since that time, the RCMP said it has met daily with demonstrators to encourage compliance.

Trending Stories

“Through those discussions, it was determined that the terms of the injunction were not going to be met voluntarily,” said police in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Environmentalists cry foul over logging for biofuel company' Environmentalists cry foul over logging for biofuel company
Environmentalists cry foul over logging for biofuel company – Oct 16, 2020

As a result, police took nine people into custody peacefully and without incident for civil contempt of an injunction order. Those arrested range in age from being in their 30s to their 70s.

According to authorities, they have since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaNova Scotia Supreme CourtinjunctionDigbyNew FranceLangford Roadlogging project
Flyers
More weekly flyers