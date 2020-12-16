9 demonstrators arrested for blocking logging project in Digby, N.S.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP said they took four men and five women into custody for impeding a logging project on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said they went to a site on Langford Road in New France to enforce a court-ordered injunction against demonstrators impeding the project.

“The Order was issued by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court on December 10 and included obligations for the RCMP to enforce the terms of the injunction,” the RCMP said.

Since that time, the RCMP said it has met daily with demonstrators to encourage compliance.

“Through those discussions, it was determined that the terms of the injunction were not going to be met voluntarily,” said police in a press release.

As a result, police took nine people into custody peacefully and without incident for civil contempt of an injunction order. Those arrested range in age from being in their 30s to their 70s.

According to authorities, they have since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.