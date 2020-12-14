Calgary cop charged with assault while off-duty at dog park

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault after an altercation at an Okotoks dog park at the end of November.

In a news release Monday the Calgary Police Service (CPS) explained the officer was at a dog park Nov. 30, 2020 when the officer’s dog got into an altercation with another dog and the owners tried to separate them.

It was during this moment the officer was alleged to have pushed the owner of the other dog.

According to the release the 12-year member of the CPS was already on leave at the time of the incident. The leave began in October 2020 and was unrelated to the situation at the dog park.

As per CPS policy the officer did report the incident and it is now under investigation.

“After considerable analysis and given the circumstances around this member and the situation, the officer’s name is not being publicly released.” said police.

In light of the fact this incident happened while the officer was not on duty, any potential for internal discipline will depend on the outcome of the criminal case.