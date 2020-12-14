Bill Barr to leave post as U.S. attorney general before Christmas, Trump says

Send this page to someone via email

Bill Barr will be leaving his position as U.S. attorney general before Christmas, President Donald Trump says.

In a tweet Monday evening, Trump said he had a “very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House.”

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” he wrote. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family”

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In a letter addressed to Trump, Barr said he will spend the next few weeks “wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23rd.”

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general.

–More to come.