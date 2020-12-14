Menu

News

Bill Barr to leave post as U.S. attorney general before Christmas, Trump says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis.
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Bill Barr will be leaving his position as U.S. attorney general before Christmas, President Donald Trump says.

In a tweet Monday evening, Trump said he had a “very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House.”

Read more: No evidence of voter fraud impacting U.S. election outcome, Bill Barr says

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” he wrote. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family”

In a letter addressed to Trump, Barr said he will spend the next few weeks “wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23rd.”

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general.

–More to come.

