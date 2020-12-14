Potential COVID-19 exposure in New Glasgow

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued a potential COVID-19 exposure warning for a location in New Glasgow.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited the Century Snooker Club at 980 East River Rd. on Dec. 8, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Testing should be arranged regardless of whether or not an individual is experiencing symptoms.

Officials say it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the coronavirus at the location on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 22.

