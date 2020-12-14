Menu

Health

Potential COVID-19 exposure in New Glasgow

By Alexander Quon Global News
Nova Scotia health has issued a notice for a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Nova Scotia health has issued a notice for a potential COVID-19 exposure. Mike Saran via Getty Images

Nova Scotia Health has issued a potential COVID-19 exposure warning for a location in New Glasgow.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited the Century Snooker Club at 980 East River Rd. on Dec. 8, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Testing should be arranged regardless of whether or not an individual is experiencing symptoms.

Officials say it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the coronavirus at the location on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 22.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaNew GlasgowCOVID-19 Exposureexposure warningCentury Snooker Club
