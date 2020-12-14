Over 90 total coronavirus deaths in Saskatchewan as 269 infections added

Send this page to someone via email

There have been now been 91 coronavirus-related deaths in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government.

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 recently died and were added to the province’s total on Monday. The deceased were in the 80-plus age group and from the Saskatoon and north west zones, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 269 new cases in the daily update on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 12,238 since the first case was reported in March. They added that the new seven-day average of daily cases is 262.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 59, while there are 51 in Saskatoon, 50 in north central, 30 in north west, 17 in north east, 16 in central east, 14 in far north east, eight in far north west, six in south east, five in south central, three in far north central, two in central west and one in south west. Residence information is still pending for seven new infections.

In the province, 124 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 97 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

Officials said 73 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 7,767.

There are currently 4,380 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 3,024 COVID-19 tests were performed on Dec. 13 in Saskatchewan. To date, 388,972 tests have been carried out in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

