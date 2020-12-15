Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares a story about a missed intervention and stolen opportunities that inspired a young girl to become a warrior.

In early November 2011, Cherry Ledesma was looking forward to a fresh start.

She was living in temporary housing, run by a social agency while waiting to get into a substance abuse treatment program.

Story continues below advertisement

Ledesma battled addictions most of her life and had been in treatment before but this time she was determined to make it work.

The mother of five was very close with her kids. They regularly called and often stopped by to see her.

But for a couple days that month, no one could reach her. She wasn’t answering her phone.

Her common-law husband told her son she went downtown.

That wasn’t uncommon, but it didn’t make sense for her to stay out for more than a few hours at a time.

Later that night, police were called.

When investigators arrived, they went into the basement where they found an ominous message on the wall.

And just a few feet away from that message — a grisly discovery.

Learn what happened to Cherry Ledesma, and how that would change the course of her daughter’s life in the latest episode of Crime Beat podcast, “The girl who became a warrior.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘Crime Beat‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.