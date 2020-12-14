Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for video in connection to Cambridge carjacking

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for surveillance video in connection to a carjacking that took place in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred at a home near Saginaw Parkway and Essex Point Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Read more: 19-year-old man wounded during weekend shooting in Cambridge

The victims were warming up their black Volkswagon SUV in their driveway when they were approached by two men.

One man flashed a gun at the victims while demanding the car keys.

Trending Stories

The suspects then took off in the victim’s SUV and were last spotted heading westbound on Saginaw Parkway towards Franklin Boulevard.

Police describe the armed suspect as a white man, around six-feet tall and wearing a black toque, black face mask and a black jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 men arrested after Waterloo Regional Police raid Cambridge home

The other suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black face mask.

Police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance from around Saginaw Parkway and has recordings from between 8:00 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night to call at 519-570-9777.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeSaginaw Parkway cambridgeCambridge carjackingCambridge armed robberyCambridge new
Flyers
More weekly flyers