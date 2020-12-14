Police looking for video in connection to Cambridge carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for surveillance video in connection to a carjacking that took place in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred at a home near Saginaw Parkway and Essex Point Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

The victims were warming up their black Volkswagon SUV in their driveway when they were approached by two men.

One man flashed a gun at the victims while demanding the car keys.

The suspects then took off in the victim’s SUV and were last spotted heading westbound on Saginaw Parkway towards Franklin Boulevard.

Police describe the armed suspect as a white man, around six-feet tall and wearing a black toque, black face mask and a black jacket.

The other suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black face mask.

Police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance from around Saginaw Parkway and has recordings from between 8:00 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night to call at 519-570-9777.