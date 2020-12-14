Menu

Crime

19-year-old man wounded during weekend shooting in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 9:39 am
A 19-year-old man was shot in Cambridge on Sunday night.
A 19-year-old man was shot in Cambridge on Sunday night. File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around dinnertime in Cambridge on Sunday night.

Police say officers were called to Pretoria Road and Samuelson Street at around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old man was exiting his vehicle “when another vehicle drove by and fired numerous shots at the victim,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

2 police officers assigned to catching alleged Waterloo fire bug

She said the “victim was struck once” in what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a light-coloured Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla.

They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police Waterloo crime Cambridge news Cambridge crime Cambridge shooting Waterloo shooting
