19-year-old man wounded during weekend shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around dinnertime in Cambridge on Sunday night.

Police say officers were called to Pretoria Road and Samuelson Street at around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old man was exiting his vehicle “when another vehicle drove by and fired numerous shots at the victim,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She said the “victim was struck once” in what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a light-coloured Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla.

They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.