3 men arrested after Waterloo Regional Police raid Cambridge home

Waterloo Regional Police arrested three men and seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs while raiding a home in Cambridge on Thursday.
Police say following an investigation, which led to a warrant, a home was raided on Water Street in South Galt at around 1:30 p.m.
Officers found five men in the home before they arrested three men from Cambridge.
They also seized about $4,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, $1,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine, $1,500 worth of suspected morphine pills, $6,000 worth of suspected cannabis and $500 worth of suspected oxycodone pills, three cell phones, bear spray, and a sum of money.
The three men are facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon and a breach of undertaking.
A police spokesperson said they have made a focus on drug trade in the area over the past week, citing responses to 11 overdose calls in a 36-hour period in South Galt earlier this month.
Comments