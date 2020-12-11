Menu

3 men arrested after Waterloo Regional Police raid Cambridge home

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 10:35 am
Waterloo Regional Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine pills, marijuana and oxycodone pills in South Galt in Thursday.
Waterloo Regional Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine pills, marijuana and oxycodone pills in South Galt in Thursday. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police arrested three men and seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs while raiding a home in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say following an investigation, which led to a warrant, a home was raided on Water Street in South Galt at around 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Overdose alert issued in Waterloo Region after 3 deaths in a week

Officers found five men in the home before they arrested three men from Cambridge.

They also seized about $4,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, $1,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine, $1,500 worth of suspected morphine pills, $6,000 worth of suspected cannabis and $500 worth of suspected oxycodone pills, three cell phones, bear spray, and a sum of money.

Read more: Pair arrested, sawed-off shotgun seized after suspicious vehicle call in Cambridge

The three men are facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon and a breach of undertaking.

A police spokesperson said they have made a focus on drug trade in the area over the past week, citing responses to 11 overdose calls in a 36-hour period in South Galt earlier this month.

