Pair arrested, sawed-off shotgun seized after suspicious vehicle call in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun and arrested two people after a suspicious vehicle was reported in Cambridge early Monday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Cambridge Street and Park Hill Road East for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police found the vehicle and its occupants nearby and soon realized that it had been reported stolen on Dec. 2.
Officers arrested a man and woman who were inside the car and then searched the suspects.
They say a sawed-off shotgun was found in the man’s backpack, along with a slug. They also allege he possessed suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The woman was allegedly found with identity documents, credit cards and debit cards that did not belong to her.
A 38-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
A 26-year-old Cambridge woman was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of identity documents, possession of stolen credit cards, breach of probation and failure to comply with a court order.
