Woman left with minor injuries after robbery, assault in Kitchener underground parking lot

A woman was robbed and assaulted by two men in an underground parking lot in Kitchener on Sunday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say the incident occurred in an underground parking lot on Ottawa Street South at around 7:30 p.m.
The victim was getting out of her car when she was approached by two men who assaulted her and then left the scene.
She was left with minor injuries, according to police.
The first suspect is being described as,brown, approximately 20 years old, about five-feet-seven-inches tall, with a thin build. The second suspect was described similarly but was about five inches shorter.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
