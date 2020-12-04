Cambridge man charged in fatal garbage truck crash in Kitchener last July

Waterloo Regional Police said charges have been laid in connection with a July incident which saw a 68-year-old woman die after being hit by a garbage truck in Kitchener.
Police said a 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with two Highway Traffic Act offences, careless driving causing death and start from a stopped position — not in safety.
On July 14, police said a woman was walking her dog on Tuerr Drive and crossing the road toward Countryside Crescent in Kitchener when she was hit by a garbage truck.
She was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Her dog was also killed as a result of the incident.
