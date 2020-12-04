Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Cambridge man charged in fatal garbage truck crash in Kitchener last July

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 10:07 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police said charges have been laid in connection with a July incident which saw a 68-year-old woman die after being hit by a garbage truck in Kitchener.

Police said a 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with two Highway Traffic Act offences, careless driving causing death and start from a stopped position — not in safety.

Read more: Woman hit by garbage truck in Kitchener has died: police

On July 14, police said a woman was walking her dog on Tuerr Drive and crossing the road toward Countryside Crescent in Kitchener when she was hit by a garbage truck.

She was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Read more: Kitchener man killed in garbage truck crash in Mapleton, Ont.

Her dog was also killed as a result of the incident.

