8 cars tagged with spray paint at malls in Cambridge and Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 9:51 am
Holiday shoppers found their cars tagged with black spray paint in Cambridge and Kitchener on Monday.
Holiday shoppers found their cars tagged with black spray paint in Cambridge and Kitchener on Monday. Billie-Jean Marion / Facebook

Eight people reported their vehicles being vandalized with black spray paint at shopping centres in Kitchener and Cambridge on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the first incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. before other calls began to pour in throughout the day.

Woman left with minor injuries after robbery, assault in Kitchener underground parking lot

A total of seven cars were vandalized at the Smart Centre shopping mall in Cambridge while another occurred at the Sunrise Centre shopping mall in Kitchener.

One victim reported that individuals were hopping out of a red SUV and spray painting several cars before hopping back in and moving onto others.

A police spokesperson confirmed the suspect vehicle as being an SUV.

Police are asking anyone who has suffered similar damage to call 519-570-9777 or fill out an online report at www.wrps.on.ca.

Waterloo police investigate after woman's body found in downtown Kitchener

Anyone with information can also call police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

