Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 48 COVID-19 cases, no new outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday while the number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city trended down.

There have now been 9,105 cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic.

The nation’s capital officially surpassed the 9,000-case mark on Sunday, with the addition of 70 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, following an increase of 48 cases on Saturday.

One additional person has died as result of COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 386.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa remained steady day-to-day at 388 as of Monday.

There are currently 23 people in Ottawa who are hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than the day before, with two still in intensive care.

There were no new coronavirus outbreaks added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday. The number of ongoing outbreaks stood at 22 as of Monday, down from 27 on Friday.

Five outbreaks are currently affecting Ottawa schools, three are localized to local workplaces and the remaining 14 are connected with long-term care homes, retirement facilities, hospitals or other communal living sites.

