Okanagan weather: wave after wave of precipitation ahead

Cool conditions that kicked in over the weekend continue into the week ahead.

Clouds stick around through the day on Monday as temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing before falling a couple degrees below on Monday night.

Snow returns to the Okanagan Tuesday morning.

Snow slides back into the valley bottom Tuesday morning with a few centimetres expected during the day before switching over to mixed precipitation as the mercury warms above freezing by a few degrees.

Pockets of mixed precipitation return on Wednesday and Thursday along with a series of frontal systems passing through as daytime highs hop up to around 3 C in the afternoon.

The wet waves of weather continue into the weekend as daytime highs increase a few degrees further into mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

