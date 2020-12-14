Menu

Okanagan weather: wave after wave of precipitation ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:05 pm
Another wave of rain and snow arrives on Wednesday.
Another wave of rain and snow arrives on Wednesday.

Cool conditions that kicked in over the weekend continue into the week ahead.

Clouds stick around through the day on Monday as temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing before falling a couple degrees below on Monday night.

Snow returns to the Okanagan Tuesday morning.
Snow returns to the Okanagan Tuesday morning.

Snow slides back into the valley bottom Tuesday morning with a few centimetres expected during the day before switching over to mixed precipitation as the mercury warms above freezing by a few degrees.

Pockets of mixed precipitation return on Wednesday and Thursday along with a series of frontal systems passing through as daytime highs hop up to around 3 C in the afternoon.

The wet waves of weather continue into the weekend as daytime highs increase a few degrees further into mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

