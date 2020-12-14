Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Hospitalizations climb as Quebec adds 1,620 new cases, 25 deaths linked to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a festive storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a festive storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,620 new cases and 25 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Monday as the health crisis continues.

Health authorities say six of those deaths occurred in the past 24-hour period, while the others were retroactively added to the death toll.

The caseload stands at 165,535 — which remains the highest tally in the country. Recoveries have surpassed 141,000 as of Monday.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 7,533 Quebecers since March.

Read more: Quebec set to unveil new restrictions this week as coronavirus crisis deepens, Legault says

Hospitalizations climbed by 10 to 890. Of those patients in hospital, 122 are in intensive care — one less than the previous day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province has reached a new step with the arrival of the first vaccines Monday, but he called on Quebecers to keep abiding by public health measures.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We must not relax our efforts to protect our most vulnerable,” he wrote on Twitter.

The province gave 30,487 tests Saturday, the latest day for which that information is available. So far, Quebec has given more than 4.3 million tests.

Click to play video 'Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine' Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers