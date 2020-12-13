Surrey man charged with break, enter and theft in Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a Salmon Arm business.

Over $10,000 worth of items and cash was stolen during an overnight break-in at the business on Dec. 5, police say.

56-year-old Larry Ovens has been charged with mischief, theft over $5,000 and break enter and theft.

“Investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect and a vehicle and later that same day, the suspect vehicle was located by a vigilant front line officer,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, Salmon Arm RCMP’s detachment commander.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspect driver was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

