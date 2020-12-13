Menu

Canada

Surrey man charged with break, enter and theft in Salmon Arm

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 4:27 pm
Salmon Arm RCMP says a Surrey man has now been charged for a break and enter in the city.
A Surrey man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a Salmon Arm business.

Over $10,000 worth of items and cash was stolen during an overnight break-in at the business on Dec. 5, police say.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP issue warning of fake $100 American bills

56-year-old Larry Ovens has been charged with mischief, theft over $5,000 and break enter and theft.

“Investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect and a vehicle and later that same day, the suspect vehicle was located by a vigilant front line officer,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, Salmon Arm RCMP’s detachment commander.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspect driver was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

