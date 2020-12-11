Salmon Arm RCMP issue warning of fake $100 American bills

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm, B.C., are urging business owners and employees to be vigilant for counterfeit money following a noticeable seizure of fake bills.

The funny money, police say, came in the form $100 American bills, though all had the same serial number: LB440087L.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they seized $4,600 in bills from a local residence, with all of the bills believed to be counterfeit.

Read more: Health Canada recalls counterfeit hand sanitizer found at Dollarama in Ontario

RCMP also said they seized two other bills from other investigations, and that they also have the same serial number.

“These bills are well known to be fake and have shown up in other provinces in Canada,” police said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The serial number on the bill shows up when checked on the internet as being a fake.”

If you come into possession of a counterfeit bill, you are asked to contact your local RCMP detachment.

For tips on detecting counterfeit bills, click here for Canadian currency and here for American money.

1:16 ‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale ‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale – Jun 19, 2019