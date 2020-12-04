Small grocery chain vandalized, windows at two stores damaged: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A small chain of grocery stores in B.C.’s Southern Interior had two of its outlets vandalized this week, say police.

Salmon Arm RCMP say several windows at two Askew’s Foods stores were damaged by a suspect with a pellet gun.

Police say one store along 11th Avenue NE had four large exterior windows damaged, while the downtown store had eight damaged windows.

According to RCMP, the first report of vandalism came in at 9:23 a.m., on Thursday. It’s believed the damage at the 11th Avenue location happened overnight.

Police say more than a dozen BB pellets were shot at the windows, but no pellets entered the store.

Then just after 10 a.m., another report of vandalism came in, this time regarding the downtown location.

“We, of course, believe the two matters are linked to one another,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“It is fortunate no one was injured as a result of this senseless act. Our investigators are now focusing on identifying the individual or individuals responsible for this mischief.”

Askew’s has four locations: Two in Salmon Arm plus stores in nearby Armstrong and Sicamous.

If you witnessed this incident or have any additional information, such as video footage, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.