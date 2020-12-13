Menu

Canada

Worker killed at Calgary construction site, OHS investigating

By Slav Kornik Global News
OHS and Calgary police investigate after a man dies at a Calgary construction site, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
OHS and Calgary police investigate after a man dies at a Calgary construction site, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Mike Hills, Global News

Calgary EMS said a man died Saturday after falling from a construction site in the southwest end of the city.

The incident happened in the 7700 block of 4A Street S.W. at around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Calgary man killed in workplace accident

EMS said paramedics were called and attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

No one else was injured, according to EMS.

READ MORE: Man killed at Cochrane construction site Friday

Occupational Health and Safety as well as Calgary police are investigating the death.

The cause of death is still being determined and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Occupational Health and SafetyOHSCalgary worker deathAlberta worker deathCalgary construction deathcalgary ohs
