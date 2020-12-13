Worker killed at Calgary construction site, OHS investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary EMS said a man died Saturday after falling from a construction site in the southwest end of the city.

The incident happened in the 7700 block of 4A Street S.W. at around 10:30 a.m.

EMS said paramedics were called and attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

No one else was injured, according to EMS.

Occupational Health and Safety as well as Calgary police are investigating the death.

The cause of death is still being determined and the identity of the victim has not been released.

