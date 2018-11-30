Alberta Labour returns control of Leduc workplace to business owner after worker deaths

A little over two weeks after three men were found dead at a Leduc business, Alberta Labour has returned control of the Millennium Cryogenics Technologies workplace to its owner.

The three men, all of whom worked at the business, were found dead on Nov. 15, however, how they died has not been publicly disclosed.

The RCMP, who were originally tasked with investigating what happened, called the deaths the result of a “serious workplace accident” before handing the investigation over to Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Alberta Labour told Global News he could confirm the owner of Millennium Cryogenics Technologies was once again able to run the business’ worksite as of Nov. 28, however, he will need to adhere to several conditions.

According to Trent Bancarz, a spokesperson for Alberta Labour, a stop-work order was issued for the cryogenic treatment process “until an appropriate safe work procedure for the operation of the cryogenic coolers, the ventilation system and the associated nitrogen supply system is developed.”

Bancarz said for the stop-work order to be lifted, Millennium Cryogenics Technologies will also need to address three different compliance orders by Jan. 7: develop a written code of practice for working in the confined space of the cryogenic coolers, establish an emergency response plan for responding to an emergency that may require rescue or evacuation and designate a competent worker to conduct hazard assessments related to working in confined spaces.

The business has also been issued a pair of stop-use orders. It is not to use the “entire cryogenic cooling system until inspected and approved by a professional engineer, and (until) corresponding specifications are provided.” It is also not to use “the ventilation system for the cryogenic coolers until it can be demonstrated that the system has been designed, installed and maintained according to engineering principles.”

Global News reached Millennium Cryogenics Technologies on Friday afternoon but the company said it was declining comment on the matter, at least for the time being.

RCMP said the men who died were 31, 34 and 52 years old.

The 52-year-old victim has since been identified by family as Daryn Bondarchuk but the identities of the other two men have not been made public.

“Leduc is a tight-knit community and everybody is going to try and help out,” Leduc mayor Bob Young said the day after the tragedy unfolded.

“You never think that when you go to work, you might not return home.”

