3 people dead after ‘industrial workplace incident’ south of Edmonton

The mayor of Leduc has confirmed three people have died following an incident in the Leduc Business Park on Thursday afternoon.

Global News has learned the incident happened at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies. OHS officers could be seen at the business shortly after 5:30 p.m.

“This afternoon, Leduc Fire Services and the RCMP responded to an industrial workplace incident in the Leduc Business Park where three individuals tragically lost their lives,” Bob Young said in a news release. “On behalf of Leduc City Council and administration, I want to express our deepest condolences to the co-workers and families affected by this tragic incident.

“We stand with those impacted and hold you in our thoughts and prayers. We understand that this situation is contained to the site and there are no risks to the general public.”

Young said Alberta Occupational Health & Safety and the RCMP are investigating what happened but did not provide further details. He did not say where the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the City of Leduc told Global News the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters provided medical attention to at least one of the victims before they died. All of the victims worked at the same business.

Leduc councillors held a moment of silence for the victims at a meeting on Thursday evening.

Global News has reached out the OHS and RCMP for more information.

Leduc is located about 20 minutes south of Edmonton.

More to come…