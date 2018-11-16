‘Tight-knit community’ of Leduc reeling after 3 die in workplace incident

The mayor of Leduc said the entire community is affected by the deaths of three workers in what RCMP are calling a “serious workplace accident” in an industrial area.

Emergency crews were called to Millennium Cryogenic Technologies in the Leduc Business Park just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Three men who worked there were declared dead.

RCMP said the men were 31, 34 and 52 years old.

Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation.

Officials have not yet said what the workers were doing at the time or how they were killed.

“Leduc is a tight-knit community and everybody is going to try and help out,” Mayor Bob Young said Friday. “When something like this happens, I believe the whole community is affected.”

He said one of the victims was from Leduc but wasn’t sure where the other two lived.

“You never think that when you go to work, you might not return home,” Young said.

“I can’t imagine what the families and friends and co-workers are going through.”

The mayor found out about the fatal incident during budget deliberations at city hall. Later Thursday, councillors held a moment of silence for the victims.

Young sent his sincere condolences to the families. He also said other mayors have reached out, offering support.

Millennium Cryogenic Technologies works with metals — strengthening them using extremely cold temperatures.

People nearby told Global News they saw emergency responders wearing masks while taking victims to ambulances at the scene on Thursday.

Those who work nearby are shaken. While some say they didn’t know the workers very well, they would often see them and say hello. They are still processing what happened and said it reinforces the need for safety at work.

In a message on Twitter, the premier said her “heart breaks for these workers and their families.”

“While we wait for details about how this tragic accident happened, my thoughts are with all those who are mourning this terrible loss.”