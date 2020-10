Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EMS confirm one person has died after an incident at a construction site in Cochrane, Alta., on Friday.

Paramedics were called to a job site along Sundown Road mid-morning.

EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The town of Cochrane is located about 18 kilometres west of Calgary along Highway 1A.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement