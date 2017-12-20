Health
December 20, 2017 6:09 pm

Boiler at Acheson repair shop shut down after worker’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press

Several people were taken to hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

Global News
The Alberta government has a ordered a repair shop to shut down its boiler following the death of a worker from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Trent Bancarz with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety says the cause of the leak remains under investigation.

He says five people were rushed to hospital early Tuesday from Dave’s Diesel Repair in Parkland County’s Acheson area, just west of Edmonton.

An employee believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bancarz says the four others have since been released.

A website for Dave’s Diesel Repair says the business specializes in heavy-duty engine repairs and maintenance.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

