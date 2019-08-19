Calgary man killed in workplace accident: OHS

Occupational Health and Safety confirms it is investigating after a Calgary man was killed in a workplace accident at Inland Machining Services on Friday.

Friends have identified the victim as 58-year-old Bhupinder Singh Ubhi.

“He really showcased the beauty of being a good person,” Ubhi’s friend and neighbour Saima Jamal said. “This accident came out of nowhere. That’s just left us all very very devastated.

“He has a whole community with him that is mourning.”

Ubhi was born in India before immigrating to Kenya, and later, Canada.

He was a well-known volunteer with the Calgary Immigrant Support Society.

“We would go around helping families that are in need, that are brand new in the city, that are going through a really hard time,” Jamal added. “Whenever we put a call out that somebody needed groceries, Bhupinder would right away go get them and the only question asked is just what is needed and where do I drop it off.”

There are few details about the accident itself.

OHS says it happened at around noon on Aug. 16, and no work orders have been issued to the company at this time.