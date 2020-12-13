Saskatchewan reports 222 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, Saskatchewan health officials reported in their daily coronavirus update Sunday afternoon, as 222 new cases were added to the province’s growing total.

Two of the deaths were in Saskatoon and one was in Regina, according to the update, which notes the individuals were in the 80-plus and 70-plus age groups, respectively. To date, 89 deaths in Saskatchewan are related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, nearly half are in those major cities. Here’s how they break down:

Regina (57)

Saskatoon (53)

North West (39)

Far North West (15)

North Central (15)

Far North East (9)

Central East (8)

South Central (6)

North East (6)

South East (5)

South West (4)

Central West (3)

Some cases are still pending residence information.

The province’s seven-day average of new cases is at 264.

The cumulative count across Saskatchewan is 11,971, with 4,188 considered active.

Officials are reporting 117 people hospitalized with the virus. Of them, 94 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in intensive care.

Looking at the cumulative count, 2,726 cases have no known exposure and 3,360 are still under investigation by public health. Together, they total 6,086 cases, indicating that there more unknowns around transmission than there are knowns right now. To date, 549 cases are linked to travel and 5,336 are linked to community contacts.

Overall, officials say 415 cases have been in health-care workers (although the source of the infections may not have been related to health care). The majority of the cases (9,465) have been in adults, with about 20 per cent (2,506) involving children and youth under the age of 19.

Males (50 per cent) and females (50 per cent) appear equally infected.

Saskatchewan has completed 385,948 COVID-19 tests, 2,948 of them on Saturday.

